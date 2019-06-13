Ullal, Someshwara threatened by sea erosion again

Sofia, a resident of Uchila Someshwar, repents allowing personnel to remove some of the stones of the seawall in her backyard for strengthening the seawall a few metres away.

The reduced height of the seawall, she feels, is the reason for most part of her backyard getting washed away by sea erosion.

“As the height of the wall was high, only a portion of toilet roof was damaged last year for which we received compensation of ₹ 5,000. But now we face the threat of losing the house. I am worried about our future.” Ms. Sofia, who earns a living by rolling beedi, and her husband Abdullah, a fisherman, have already removed articles from their house and shifted them to her mother’s house nearby.

“I, my husband and two children are sleeping in another house for the last two days. We are more than willing to move to a new house if allotted by the government. But no offer so far has been made,” she adds.

Ms. Sofia is among the residents worried over the sea erosion that has already damaged a few houses in Uchila Someshwar, Someshwara and Mukkacherry and Caico near Ullal in the last few days. On Wednesday, a major portion of the beach between Someshwara Rudrapade and Uchila looked as if it had been washed away.

Meanwhile, the district administration has cordoned off Ullal beach to restrict people from venturing into the sea. Police and local fishermen are keeping vigil to stop people from going near the sea, both in Ullal and Someshwara.

Earthmovers were at work in Mukkacherry to lay a fresh set of boulders to close the breached portion of the seawall.

“Nearly eight lorry loads of boulders were needed to fill the base that was washed away. We are continuously working since morning,” said a contractor who has been assigned the work.

Boulders were being sourced from Mulky and Kateel, he added. Similar work was completed near a masjid in Caico on Wednesday morning.