Ullal residents seek anti-drugs drive, action against reckless driving in Mangaluru

June 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Effective action against drug abuse, better enforcement of traffic rules to stop reckless riding of two-wheelers by minors and to stop dumping of waste near Ullal beach, were among the issues raised by people during the public grievance redressal meeting held at Taj Convention hall in Ullal on Saturday, June 24.

The meeting was chaired by Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain and Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Dhanya N. Naik.

Similar grievance redressal meetings were chaired by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar and DCP (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar respectively at the Surathkal and Urwa police stations.

Activist Hyder Parthpady said that drug menace in the Ullal police station area, which has four medical colleges, is a cause of concern. Students from different parts of the country are in these colleges and police have to seriously deal with the issue.

Haji Abdul Rasheed Ullal, the president of Ullal Dargha, said that it is difficult for the community representatives to deal with addicts of cannabis and other narcotic drugs. “I request police to carry out a survey to list out drug addicts and take suitable action to reform them,” he said. Ullal resident Riyaz Mangaluru asked police to conduct anti-drugs campaign in schools and colleges of the region.

Expressing concern over increase in instances of dumping of waste near the Ullal beach, Ullal resident Abdul Kareem said that the activity of dumping waste is giving a bad picture to tourists visiting the beach. Action should be taken against those dumping waste by the roadside. He also sought better regulation of traffic between on the service road between Ullal Junction and Thokkottu Junction.

Pramod Kumar, a representative of Taximen’s Association, asked police to take action against minors riding two-wheelers recklessly and without wearing helmets. He sought alternate parking on the narrow road stretch between Ullal and Kodi. Parking of vehicles in Olapete road and at the Ullal bus stand should be better regulated.

Regulation of traffic

Retired Ullal Station House officer, V. Castelino, asked for posting of traffic police personnel at the busy Babbukatte junction for regulating traffic in the morning and evening. Another Ullal resident sought posting of traffic police for regulating traffic near Global complex in Kallapu. Two ambulances were needed to attend to accidents and other emergencies on the stretch of the National Highway between Talapady and Kallapu. Night patrolling should be intensified in Nagarkatte, near Kallapu and other poorly-lit places to prevent chain snatching and other thefts, he said.

A member of Talapady gram panchayat sought action to stop crowding at two canteens near Talapady toll gate around midnight where clashes have been reported. Mustafah, another Ullal resident, sought action against persons posting and spreading unfound communally sensitive information on social media.

Police Commissioner Mr. Jain called upon community members to come forward to counsel minors about abuse and also about traffic discipline. “We are regularly booking cases against drug consumers and drug peddlers. In many cases, we have helped drug addicts to undergo counselling and reform,” he said. He asked people to share information about drug consumption and sale to him or other officers or to Dial 112.

Mr. Jain called upon people to volunteer as traffic warden and spend about four hours a week in maintaining and regulating traffic at places namely Kotekar, Kallapu and Beeri. Traffic police will act against helmet less riding, triple ride and other traffic violations.

