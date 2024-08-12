Ullal police intensify probe into murder of person with criminal antecedents

The Ullal police have intensified probe into the murder of Muhammad Sameer alias Kadapa Sameer, a person with criminal antecedents, who was hacked to death on Sunday night at Kallapu near here.

The Mangaluru City Police in a statement here said Sameer was attacked by a gang of about four to five persons with sharp weapons when he was out for dinner with family. As he ran away, miscreants followed him, and later his body with multiple injuries was found near the railway track.

He was out on bail couple of days ago. The police said the assailants appeared to have a pre-existing enmity with the victim and the attack was pre-planned.

Registering cases of murder and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, the Ullal police are said to be working on definite leads. The statement said the police would bring to book the culprits at the earliest.

The police said Sameer was an active rowdy-sheeter in the Ullal police station limits and had nine cases registered against him. Though he was co-accused in the Illyas murder case of 2018, he was acquitted in December 2023.

While in judicial custody in another criminal case at the Mangaluru jail, he was attacked by rival gang members on July 1, the police added.