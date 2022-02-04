Ullal dargah urs starts on February 10

MANGALURU

04 February 2022 10:43 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Dakshina Kannada district In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel would take part in the event, which is held once in 5 years

The urs of Ullal’s Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah will be held between February 10 and March 6. Urs is the death anniversary of a Sufi saint held at the saint's dargah (shrine or tomb).

Talking to reporters earlier this week, president of the Dargah, Haji Abdul Rasheed said the urs is held once every five years. It was scheduled to start on December 23, 2021. However, following an increase in COVID-19 cases, the dargah postponed the event on the request of the district administration.

Mr. Rasheed said as the number of COVID-19 cases are reducing, they decided to hold the event from February 10. “We hope to see further reduction in (active) Covid-19 cases by that time. All participants are expected to follow the Covid-19 norms of face masks and maintaining social distance,” he said. A health check-up facility will be available at the dargah, he added.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. on February 10 with Dargah Ziyarat. There will be discourses by religious leaders, including Sirajuddin Kasimi, Abdul Raseed Zaini, E.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, and several ulemas. Religious leaders from other communities will also take part.

Mr. Rasheed said devotees from different parts of Karnataka will attend the event. The dargah was expecting donations to run the kitchen and for organising other facilities for devotees. The dargah will hold a blood donation camp during the urus, he said.

