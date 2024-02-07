ULBs along NH 66 face mountainous garbage problem with people dumping trash on highway flanks

February 07, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The three urban local bodies abutting Mangaluru in the south, on the flanks of National Highway 66, appear to be caught in a paradoxical situation of being blamed for trash accumulation on highway flanks despite having a waste collection system in place.

The Ullal City Municipal Council (CMC), the Kotekar Town Panchayat (TP), and the Someshwara Town Municipal Council (TMC) are the ones facing the peculiar situation, wherein travellers on National Highway 66 throw trash on road flanks.

NH 66 flanks between the Netravathi bridge and Kallapu, partly coming under Mangaluru City Corporation and partly under Ullal CMC, a place near Beeri junction and another place near K.C. Road junction have become black spots with regular accumulation of trash.

Frequent complaints to the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner made the officer on Tuesday to direct the Someshwara MCC to attend to the trash pile lying between K.R. Road junction and Uchchila rivulet. Pourakarmikas cleared the trash on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Ullal CMC pourakarmikas too were seen packing the trash along NH 66 flanks between Adam Kudru and Kallapu and loading them onto the waste transporting vehicles on Wednesday morning.

An official of Ullal CMC said after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cleared grass and other vegetation on highway flanks and the median, the hidden trash got exposed posing an ugly picture. Therefore, the official directed the cleaning personnel to remove the trash immediately.

The CMC at present sends the collected wet waste to the treatment plant of MCC and is in the process of establishing dry waste processing centres along with Kotekar TP and Someshwara TMC. Road users, not necessarily residents of the CMC, are the culprits of throwing trash, the official alleged.

With no government land available to set up its own wet waste treatment plant, the CMC is in dialogue with a private entity to avail land. Soon, Ullal CMC will have its own wet waste treatment facility, the official said.

Lying on the Talapady gram panchayat and the Someshwara TMC border, the K.C. Road black spot gets trash from residents of Talapady and from across the border in Kerala, including Manjeshwara etc., alleged a TMC official, who claimed waste collection in all 33 wards of the Municipality is done properly.

Yet, the TMC is regularly clearing the accumulated trash even as it is NHAI’s responsibility to maintain highway flanks tidy, he said. Having installed one CCTV camera at the black-spot, the TMC has sought funds for another four cameras.