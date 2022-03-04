Ukraine crisis: One more Udupi student reaches Delhi

Of the students hailing from Udupi district pursuing medical education in the war-hit Ukraine and stranded there, one more student returned to India on Friday.

According to Ukraine crisis status released by Udupi district administration, Rohan Dhananjay Bagli, 24, son of Dhananjay B., studying in Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, arrived at Delhi on Friday noon via Poland.

Ankitha Jagadish Poojary, 22, studying in VN Karazin Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, reached Mumbai through Poland on March 3 and was staying at a relative’s house. Also Niyam Raghavendra, 20, studying in Vinnitsia Pirogov National Medical University crossed the Romania border and reached Delhi on March 3 and joined his father working in Delhi.

While Glenwill Fernandes, 20, of Kemmannu, studying MBBS at Town National Medical University is the only student still in Ukraine, he has reached Pisochyn following the instructions by embassy on Thursday to those in Kharkiv to move to Pisochyn, Babai or Bezlyudivka as there is risk of heavy shelling in Kharkiv by the Russian troops. Mr. Glenwill has been in contact with his family and informed them not to worry as he will cross the border to reach any of the neighbouring countries.

Another MBBS student AniFred Ridly D’Souza, 20, of Kharkiv National Medical University, Ukraine, reached Hungary and is expected to take a flight to Delhi.

Earlier, Nandini Arun, 21, a 4th year MBBS student at Odessa National Medical University, reached her father’s house in Muscat on March 1, and Mranal, who was a student at Ivano-fran Kivsk National Medical University, returned to Udupi on February 28.

In all, seven students had been stranded.

Of 18 students from Dakshina Kannada stranded in Ukraine, three have already returned home, one has reached Delhi, another one was on the way to Delhi and all others were at different stages of travel, according to a bulletin released by Dakshina Kannada administration.