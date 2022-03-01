Ukraine crisis: One more student from Udupi returns safely

Special Correspondent March 01, 2022 23:23 IST

Of the six students from Udupi who were stranded in Ukraine, one student has reached her father’s home in Muscat, according to a bulletin on Ukraine crisis status released by the Udupi district administration on Tuesday.

It said that Nandini Arun, 21, daughter of Sangeetha Arun, a fourth-year MBBS student at Odessa National Medical University, reached Muscat, where her father works, from Bucharest airport.

The bulletin said that Niyam Raghavendra, 20, son of B.V. Raghavendra, who studied at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University has crossed Romania border.

Rohan Dhananjay Bagli, 24, son of Dhananjay B., enrolled at Kharkiv National Medical University, will arrive from Kharkiv to Lyiv and from there will go to the Hungary airport for further travel.

Ankitha Jagadish Poojary, 22, who studied at V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National Medical University, Kharkiv, was at the Poland border.

Glenwill Fernandes, 19, son of Melvin Fernandes, enrolled at Town National Medical University in Ukraine, and Anifred Ridly D’Souza, 20, daughter of William D’Souza, who studied at Kharkiv National Medical University were taking shelter at bunkers.

Of the total seven students from the district, Mranal, 19, first-year MBBS student at Ivano-Fran Kivsk National Medical University, Kahaimkiv Street-31, reached Udupi on February 28 and joined his family at Sampige Nagar near Udyavara at about 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, has condoled the death of Naveen S. Gyanagoudar, from Chalageri in Haveri district, on Tuesday.

Mr. Kateel said that the Union Government is making efforts to safely evacuate the Indians in Ukraine.