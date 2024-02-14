Ujire-Dharmasthala-Periyashanthi road will be developed under HAM, says official

February 14, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The first road upgradation project under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) is all set to be taken up in Dakshina Kannada with the government proposing to widen the 30-km-long Ujire-Dharmasthala-Periyashanthi stretch at an estimated cost of ₹613 crore.

The particular busy stretch which connects to National Highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) at Periyashanthi has the highest traffic of tourist vehicles.

Shivaprasad, Executive Engineer, Mangaluru National Highway Division under the Public Works Department, told the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on Wednesday that bids would be invited to take up this project. It is the first road project in the district to be taken up under HAM, he said.

He said that when this project is completed, the distance from Ujire to Periyashanthi will be reduced by 1.5 km to 28.5 km due to the correction of road curves.

Mr. Shivaprasad said the stretch from Ujire to Dharmasthala would be upgraded into four lanes while the stretch between Dharmasthala and Periyashanthi would be made a two-lane road with paved shoulder.

HAM stands for a combination in which the government makes payment to the contractor or concessionaire of the road project in a fixed amount in the beginning and then in a variable amount at a later stage. The government will give 40% of the project cost as construction support during the construction period, and the remaining 60% as annuity payments to the concessionaire throughout the operations period, plus interest. The payment made in the later stage will be based on the assets created and the performance of the developer.

Charmadi Ghat Road

Mr. Shivaprasad said that the division would widen the 10.20-km-long road stretch on the Charmadi Ghat (till the border of Dakshina Kannada on Mangaluru-Chikkamagaluru Road) into two lanes to make it 10-m wide with paved shoulder. The project would be taken up under EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode at ₹313 crore. Bids would be invited for the project.

The Executive Engineer said that 35-km-long road stretch from Punjalkatte to Charmadi (on Mangaluru-Chikkamagaluru road) is being upgraded as a two-lane road with a paved shoulder. About 12% of the project work has been completed. The project is being implemented at a cost of ₹558 crore.

He said there was a move to widen the 70-km stretch between Mani and Sampaje (on Mani-Madikeri Road) into four lanes. The detailed project report would be prepared. Consultancy tender had been called, he said.

