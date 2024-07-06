UGC accords autonomous status to Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology, says Mohan Alva

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva on Saturday said the University Grants Commission has granted autonomous status to Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET), Mijar, in Moodbidri for the next 10 years.

Dr. Alva told reporters at Moodbidri that AIET is known for integrating art, culture, and sports with education. The college has made giant strides with the A+ grade in the first cycle of the NAAC re-accreditation. The college is ranked between 150 and 300 under the innovation category at National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Its engineering departments hold accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), he added.

AIET has signed memorandums of understanding with ISRO-National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) Hyderabad, Regional Remote Sensing Centre Bengaluru, National Atmospheric Research Laboratories, Gadanki and many other institutes and universities of national and international eminence, Dr. Alva said.

The Institute has made strides in intellectual property rights and research and development, publishing 15 patents in 2024 and getting eight patents. It also received a grant of ₹1.25 crore from government research centres during 2023-24.

He said ISRO has established a LDS-Lightning Detection Sensor Network, GNSS-Global Navigation Satellite Systems and Automatic Weather Station worth more than Rs. 1 crore in the campus. Many software giants have opened their laboratories at AITE.

Dr. Alva said the Institute aims to conduct admission and examinations in a time-bound manner with the autonomous status. The College would also offer “Curriculum Flexibility” that includes customisation of curriculum to meet specific needs update regularly and tailor it to the industry needs.

AIET Principal Peter Fernandies, Academics Dean Divakar Shetty and Research Dean Richard Pinto were present.