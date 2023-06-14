UG even semester examinations of Mangalore University and launch of 2023-24 academic year to clash

June 14, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - MANGALURU

The even semester undergraduate examinations of Mangalore University for 2022-23 will begin on July 17 even as the State government has directed its conventional universities to start the academic year 2023-24 from the same date as per the uniform calendar of events.

Sources in the university told The Hindu that the even semester (second, fourth, and sixth) examinations will go on for a month.

The examinations are likely to come in the way of commencing the first semester classes of 2023-24 batch from July 17 for want of classrooms. Hence the university is planning to consult the college principals soon by holding a meeting. As the colleges will have to spare the classrooms and teachers for both conducting the examinations and holding the first semester classes the principals will be consulted before addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, as the academic year 2023-24 will begin, 24 colleges, including Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa College (FMKMCC), Madikeri, which is a constituent college of Mangalore University, and a postgraduate centre of the university at Chikka Aluvara in Kodagu district – all under Mangalore University -- will come under the fold of the newly floated Kodagu University.

The remaining 23 colleges, which will be taken over by the Kodagu University, include six government colleges, three government aided private colleges, and 14 private colleges.

The FMKMCC with the undergraduate courses also offered six postgraduate courses in English, Economics, Travel and Tourism Management, Physics, Kodava, and Commerce.

The PG Centre at Chikka Aluvara where Kodagu University has now been set up offered 11 postgraduate courses. They are Microbiology, Biochemistry, Commerce, Social Work, Kannada, History, Political Science, Chemistry, Botany, Computer Science, and Yogic Science.

Sources said that a total of 6,640 students studied in 24 colleges and at the postgraduate centre of Mangalore University in Kodagu district. Of them 6,083 students, including 3,184 boys and 2,899 girls are undergraduate students and 557, 341 women and and 216 men, are postgraduate students.

The admission of new students and affiliation, renewal of affiliation of colleges in Kodagu for 2023-24 will be done by the Kodgau University, sources said.