UG classes of Mangalore University to re-open on August 23

August 09, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - MANGALURU

The odd semester (1, 3, 5) undergraduate classes of Mangalore University for 2023-24 will begin on August 23, according to Jayaraj Amin, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

He told the Academic Council meeting of the university on Tuesday that the even semester (2, 4, 6) under graduate examinations which are under progress will be over on August 16. The evaluation of answer scripts will begin on August 10.

Registrar (Evaluation) Raju Krishna Chalannavar said that it has been planned to complete the evaluation in 10 days. The undergraduate examinations had commenced on July 17. The answer scripts of sixth semester examinations will be evaluated on priority to announce the results at the earliest.

Some members at the council suggested the university not to delay the re-opening of classes any further beyond August 23.