Udyog mela in Mangaluru on March 3

Special Correspondent February 26, 2022 19:43 IST

The Dakshina Kannada administration, in association with the Skill Development Entreprenurship and Livelihood Department, will hold a udyog mela at the campus of A.J. Institute of Engineering and Technology at Bangrakuloor here on March 3.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, District In-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar said over 100 companies are likely to take part in the mela. Jobs will be on offer to BA, BSc, BCom gradautes, and other courses.

Mr. Kumar said aspirants can register on the spot and each aspirant can apply for a maximum of three jobs. The aspirant has to bring his/her Aadhaar card and also the marks card. The district administration wants to offer placements to over 60% of the applicants.

The mela will be inaugurated by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, he said.