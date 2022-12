December 15, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

The Department of Industrial Training and Employment will organise an udyog mela at Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladkka on Saturday at 10 a.m. Over 50 companies will attend it. Those who have completed SSLC, PUC, ITI, Diploma, BE, and PG courses can attend. Details can be had from the office of District Employment Exchange Office, Lalbagh, in Mangaluru city.