Udupi’s Gangadhar G. Kadekar set to make another swimming record

Well-known swimmer Gangadhar G. Kadekar of Udupi is all set to swim in the sea for 3.5 km, with his legs and hands shackled to enter the Golden Book of World Records.

He will try to achieve the feat on January 24 at Padukare in Udupi at 7 a.m.

Mr. Kadekar, a former employee of the Regional Transport Office, who is in his 60s, made it to the India Book of Records by swimming 1.4 km in 73.7 minutes by chaining his legs in the ‘Padmasana’ pose in the sea, at Padukare in Udupi last year.

He swam breaststroke against the wind and reached the flag on the east side of the shore. “I am confident of achieving the new feat through practice,” he told presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday.

Mr. Kadekar took up swimming at the age of 50. Concerned about many youngsters drowning in the sea, he has since been training youth for the last two years under the Jai Durga Swimming Club.

Mr. Kadekar has won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the State-level and national-level swimming competitions for seniors.

He had bagged the Udupi district-level Karnataka Rajyothsava Award last year.

Swimmer Gopal Kharvi from Udupi district had a similar attempt in 2013 as he swam 3.07 km from St. Mary’s Island to Malpe beach wearing handcuffs and leg shackles and had successfully entered the Guinness Book of World Record.

On December 18, 2020, government school teacher Nagaraj Kharvi made it to India Book of Records by swimming 1 km in 25 minutes and 16.63 seconds by chaining his legs in the ‘Padmasana’ pose in the sea in Mangaluru. He accomplished this feat at Tannirbhavi beach.