Udupi ZP to recommend action against bank officials

MANGALURU

08 October 2021 01:04 IST

‘They failed to conduct field surveys to resolve crop insurance issues despite reminders’

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat on Thursday said that the administration will write to banks to initiate action against officials concerned for their failure to conduct field survey to help arecanut and pepper growers avail themselves of crop insurance.

Presiding over a district-level review committee meeting of commercial banks in Udupi, Dr. Bhat said that the committee had directed banks to conduct field survey to rectify anomalies in crop survey for 2016-17 and 2018-19 and to submit the required documents to insurance companies in the last two meetings. This was to help farmers who had availed themselves of loans

Dr. Bhat said that the credit to deposit (CD) ratio of banks in the district, that should have been 60%, has marginally improved from 45.27% in June 2020 to 45.71% in June 2021. Much needs to be done to improve the ratio, he said and pointed out that several banks, including Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, IDBI Bank, Karnataka Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, were lagging behind in achieving the target.

He said that banks should strive to offer the maximum service to customers and provide comprehensive information to them on the available services when they approach them. Banks should attempt to enlarge their operational base by conducting maximum financial transactions, he said and added that there were complaints of insufficient services to customers.

Reserve Bank of India’s Assistant General Manager in Bengaluru Venkatesh said that banking services should be provided to villages that have more than 2,000 population. In the coming days, all banking transactions will be digitised. Banks should ensure cash is available in ATMs round-the-clock and penalty will be levied on those banks that do not maintain sufficient cash.

Lead Bank Manager P.M. Pinjar said that there was a 12.87% increase in deposits with banks collecting ₹28,976 crore deposits as on June, 2021. He said that loan disbursal increased by 9.14% with ₹13,247 crore being lent. The target of ₹2,290 crore loan disbursal for the first quarter of the current fiscal has seen an achievement of up to 98.34% with disbursal of ₹2,252 crore as loan.