Udupi ZP proposes to set up three more material recovery units

Udupi Zilla Panchayat has proposed to set up three more material recovery units, where dry waste is segregated further to separate recyclable material, in addition to the unit functioning in Nitte, according to Chief Executive Officer of the panchayat H. Prasanna.

Speaking at the District Water Supply and Sanitation Mission meeting in Udupi on Friday, he said that the new unit at Nitte has processed over 1,000 tonnes of dry waste in the last 10 months since it began operations.

The panchayat has now invited bids to set up one more unit. In addition, the approval of the State Government has been sought to set up two more units.

The CEO said that the Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs) and presidents of different gram panchayats in the district have been taken to the unit at Nitte to study how it works. It is to motivate them to ensure that their gram panchayats segregate waste properly.

Mr. Prasanna said that the panchayat has proposed to provide piped drinking water supply to 2.42 lakh houses in 246 villages under 155 gram panchayats covering 10.32 lakh people under the Jal Jeevan Mission. It has been planned to complete the project by 2023.

He asked officials concerned to fix water meters to each house covered under the mission. The users should be enlightened not to waste water.

The CEO asked the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to create awareness among schoolchildren on waste segregation by organising programmes.