Udupi ZP organises wall painting competition to beautify polling stations

March 12, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Udupi Zilla Panchayat organised a wall painting competition for the general public at specified polling stations of taluk headquarters on March 24 in its endeavor of beautifying polling stations as advised by the Election Commission of India.

ZP CEO H. Prasanna has already launched the initiative of beautifying all 1,111 polling stations in the district by involving drawing teachers from schools—private, aided and government. A pilot was done by 30 teachers last week at the Hanumanthanagara station in Nittoor in Udupi City Municipal Corporation limits.

Registration for the competition was open via Google Forms from Friday while the competition would be held between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. While the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee provides the paints, participants have to bring the equipment required for painting, said an official release.

Two artists would be assigned to one booth each while two contestants could jointly register for the competition. The main themes include Yakshagana, Kambala and Udupi handloom sarees, while contestants could also draw on pottery, basket making, paddy dehusking, blacksmiths, handloom and such other folk arts. Real, Warli or creative paintings have to be done on the identified walls.

The contest is open to all, including students, general public and government employees. Political party symbols and statements are prohibited.

Winners at the taluk levels would get cash prizes of ₹8,000, ₹6,000, ₹4,000 for the first three places and two consolation prizes of ₹2,000. Every contestant would be given a memento and certificate.

For details, call 9880505271 or 9481971071.