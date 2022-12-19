Udupi ZP giving free competitive exam training for govt. PU Science students

December 19, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Making use of smart classrooms set up in government pre-university colleges, the Udupi Zilla Panchayat has begun providing free training to 1,094 second year pre-university Science students in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, the Joint Entrance Examination, and the Common Entrance Test.

“Students from different parts of the State take admission in private pre-university colleges in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts just to get training to appear for competitive examinations. I did not want students of government PU colleges, who come from poor family backgrounds, to be denied of training. Hence we started it,” said Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna.

Apart from a good number of Science lecturers from the government colleges, lecturers from the Manipal Institute of Technology have been involved in the training. The resource personnel come to the small studio set up at the zilla panchayat resource centre, from where the classes are conducted.

The classes are conducted between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On Saturday the classes are held between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Students from 20 PU Colleges in rural areas and six in urban areas of the district attend the lectures, which are in interactive form, on the smart class set up. The last 15 minutes of each lecture is used by students to ask questions to the resource personnel.

“The set up consisting of an interactive TV, a webcam, an all-in-one desktop, and an external speaker, costing ₹2.5 lakh have been installed at each of the PU colleges, using the funds of the panchayat earmarked for education,” Mr. Prasanna said.

The ZP CEO said after the II PU examination, the district administration has planned to intensify the training.

Similarly, Mr. Prasanna said the district administration is making use of smart class set-up in SC/ST and Backward Class and Minority hostels to conduct spoken English classes, which are held for hostel students every day between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. These classes too are conducted from the zilla panchayat resource centre