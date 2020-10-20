Udupi ZP chief asks GPs to impose fine on users of banned plastic carry bags

‘Though rules are in force, they are not being adhered to in hotels and shops’

Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu on Monday instructed gram panchayats to impose fines on users of banned plastic carry bags in their jurisdiction from November 1.

Speaking at the monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Udupi on Monday, he instructed that all executive officers of taluk panchayats and panchayat development officers (PDOs) in gram panchayats should take the required steps for the strict implementation of the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016.

He said that though the rules are already in force, they are not being adhered to in hotels, shops and other establishments in rural areas. Shops and hotels still gave the banned plastic carry bags to customers. Though there are alternative products for the banned plastic, especially the carry bags, they are not being used.

He said that the gram panchayats during this month should create awareness among people not to use the banned plastic products. Fines should be imposed from November 1.

He instructed the Horticulture Department officials to encourage terrace gardening by managing properly the terrace garden on the building of the department.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department H. Kempe Gowda told the meeting that 273 hectares of agricultural land has been damaged in rain in the district this year. Steps have been taken to provide compensation to the affected farmers. The district recorded 15 % rainfall in excess, i.e., 5,051 mm against a normal 4,375 mm this year.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Bhuvaneshwari said that horticultural crops on 29 hectares have been damaged.

Mattu Gulla plants on 6.8 hectares have been damaged, she said.

Steps have been taken to provide compensation of ₹ 20,000 per acre to the affected farmers. she added.

The meeting resolved to write to the government to fill vacant posts in the government departments in the district.