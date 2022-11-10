Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award to be presented on November 13

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 10, 2022 17:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Yakshagana Kalaranga, Udupi, will present its annual Yakshagana Kalaranga Award for 2022 to 18 artists at a function in Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall here on November 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Yakshagana Kalaranga Award will be presented to Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Gombeyata Tanda of Uppinakudru. In addition, Yaksha Chethana Award of the Kalaranga will be presented to H. N. Shringeshwara, a Sanskrit and Kannada teacher at Nitturu High School, Udupi.

There will be a programme at the Town Hall from 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be a symposium on Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) of Tenku Thittu school in the forenoon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It will focus on such professional meals which have been relegated to the past. Some of such troupes are Mulki mela, Uppala Bhagavathi mela, Surathkal mela, Kadri mela, Kudlu mela, Kasaragod mela, and the like.

Later, there will be an interactive session on the organisation of Yakshagana Kalaranga.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Artists of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana will present a Yakshagana skit ‘Sri Manohara Swami Paraku’ at 2 p.m. The website of the Kalaranga yakshaganakalaranga.com will be dedicated at the award presentation function at 4 p.m.

After the award presentation, the artists of Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana will perform Yakshagana Chakra Chandike at 6 p.m.

The 18 artistes to whom the award will be presented are D. Manohar Kumar, Krishnaswamy Jois, Malavalli Narayana Subraya Bhatta, Annappa Kulala Neerjaddu, Rama Jogi Jodukallu, Mundkur Krishna Shetty, Umesh Bhatta Bada, Airbail Ananda Shetty, Mohammed Gouse Kavradi, Jogu Kulala, Venkappa Achar, and Sajipa Chennappa Gowda.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app