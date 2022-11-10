Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga Award to be presented on November 13

Yakshagana Kalaranga, Udupi, will present its annual Yakshagana Kalaranga Award for 2022 to 18 artists at a function in Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall here on November 13.

Its Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Yakshagana Kalaranga Award will be presented to Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Gombeyata Tanda of Uppinakudru. In addition, Yaksha Chethana Award of the Kalaranga will be presented to H. N. Shringeshwara, a Sanskrit and Kannada teacher at Nitturu High School, Udupi.

There will be a programme at the Town Hall from 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be a symposium on Yakshagana melas (touring troupes) of Tenku Thittu school in the forenoon.

It will focus on such professional meals which have been relegated to the past. Some of such troupes are Mulki mela, Uppala Bhagavathi mela, Surathkal mela, Kadri mela, Kudlu mela, Kasaragod mela, and the like.

Later, there will be an interactive session on the organisation of Yakshagana Kalaranga.

Artists of Tenku Thittu school of Yakshagana will present a Yakshagana skit ‘Sri Manohara Swami Paraku’ at 2 p.m. The website of the Kalaranga yakshaganakalaranga.com will be dedicated at the award presentation function at 4 p.m.

After the award presentation, the artists of Badagu Thittu school of Yakshagana will perform Yakshagana Chakra Chandike at 6 p.m.

The 18 artistes to whom the award will be presented are D. Manohar Kumar, Krishnaswamy Jois, Malavalli Narayana Subraya Bhatta, Annappa Kulala Neerjaddu, Rama Jogi Jodukallu, Mundkur Krishna Shetty, Umesh Bhatta Bada, Airbail Ananda Shetty, Mohammed Gouse Kavradi, Jogu Kulala, Venkappa Achar, and Sajipa Chennappa Gowda.