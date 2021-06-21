Udupi will get more vaccine doses, says Bommai

Home Minister and Udupi in-charge Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the district will be increased from an average of 5,000 doses per week to about 10,000 doses to 12,000 doses a week.

Speaking at a video conference on COVID-19 control from Bengaluru, the Minister said that the authorities concerned will be instructed to increase vaccine supply to the district.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha urged the Minister to increase the vaccine quantity for the district.

The Minister asked the district administration to take all steps for reducing test positivity rate to less than 5%. The government has relaxed lockdown restrictions in the district on this condition, he said.

Mr. Bommai asked the administration not to permit any religious and political functions during the relaxation period. ILI and SARI cases should be identified at the earliest and treated.

He also asked the administration to ensure that the construction of oxygen plants is completed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner issued an order on Monday detailing the relaxation guidelines in the district. Accordingly, buses can operate with 50% of their seating capacity and passengers are not allowed to travel standing. There will be night curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekend curfew from 7 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

Shops selling essential and non-essential commodities are allowed to do business from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hotels, restuarants, bars and pubs can also remain open during this period with 50% occupancy and without switching on air-conditioners.

Autorickshaws and taxis can operate with a maximum of two passengers.

Parks and gardens can remain open for people to use them for walking purpose from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.