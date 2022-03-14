Udupi Urban Development Authority chief felicitated

Bharatiya Janata Party Udupi city and district units on Monday felicitated the newly appointed chairman of Udupi Urban Development Authority Manohar S. Kalmadi and members of the authority in the city.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, District BJP president Kuyiladi Suresh Nayak, Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, BJP Backward Classes Morcha National General Secretary Yashpal Suvarna, City unit president Mahesh Thakur, and others were present at the event.

Members of the authority, Kishore Kumar Karamballi, Suma Naik, Malathi Nayak, Yogish Chandradhara, Praveen Kumar Shetty Kappettu, and Prabhakar Poojari, were felicitated on the occasion.