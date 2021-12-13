Udupi trust reaps 900 tonnes of paddy

Cultivation was promoted on 1,500 acres of fallow land

A trust, comprising mainly elected representatives, which promoted organic paddy cultivation on about 1,500 acres of fallow land under Udupi Assembly constituency in this kharif season has reaped about 900 tonnes of paddy.

The Kedarottana Trust, headed by Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, comprised presidents of 19 gram panchayats and councillors from 35 wards of Udupi City Municipal Council and nine others as its members. It prompted the farmers who had left their paddy fields uncultivated for decades to go for organic cultivation by supplying inputs required and arranging machinery for both transplanting and harvesting and preparing the land for cultivation.

“We are expecting 500 tonnes of rice from the paddy just harvested. The widespread untimely heavy rains a few days ago damaged the crop to a great extent,” Mr. Bhat told The Hindu.

If not rains, the trust was expecting to harvest at least 1,200 tonnes of paddy from the fields, he said adding that it spent about ₹4 crore for promoting the cultivation among the farmers.

The MLA said that the rice will be sold at ₹60 per kg. Its marketing under the brand name ‘Udupi Kedara Kaje’ in Udupi was launched on Sunday by the Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan.

“We will market the rice through online platforms soon. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the on-line marketing either on December 20 or December 21,” he said.

Mr. Bhat said that Kedarottana Farmer Producer Company (FPC) was launched in Udupi on Sunday to continue the cultivation in those lands in the coming years.

The trust’s support to farmers will continue for two more years.

The MLA said that there could be more than 7,000 acres of fallow paddy land under his constituency.

A school in Udupi bringing 50 acres of fallow land under cultivation last year to mark its golden jubilee had prompted the MLA to take the lead in paddy cultivation on the fallow land in his Assembly constituency this year. Nittur High School in Udupi, managed by Nittur Educational Society, had encouraged 80 to 100 families to cultivate paddy on their lands which had been left fallow for years. The initiative was the brainchild of the then school headmaster Murali Kadekar. Incidentally, Mr. Bhat is also the president of the society.

Joint Director of Agriculture, Udupi, H. Kempe Gowda said that normally a tonne of paddy can be expected from one acre of land when went for organic cultivation without supplementing any inputs. But if organic inputs, such as organic manure, is supplemented more yield can be taken. For example, a progressive farmer Prabhakara Mayya near Ujire in Dakshina Kannada reaped more than 2 tonnes of paddy per an acre by providing organic supplements, he said.