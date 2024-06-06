GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Udupi traffic police tell private bus owners to remove shrill horns by June 15, instruct crew to wear uniforms

No music could be played inside buses as it violates provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, owners were told

Updated - June 06, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 04:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Owners of buses told that crew members should compulsorily wear uniforms while on duty, during a meeting with Udupi traffic police on June 5, 2024.

Owners of buses told that crew members should compulsorily wear uniforms while on duty, during a meeting with Udupi traffic police on June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

Udupi Traffic Police told owners of city and service stage carriage buses to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations, including removal of shrill horns by June 15, failing which stringent action would be taken against them.

On June 5, Sub Inspector Sudarshan Doddamani met bus owners following directions from senior officials who were acting on complaints from the general public. The PSI told owners that vacuum horns that cause shrill sound should be removed from all buses by June 15, as the same are illegal as well as cause severe inconvenience to the general public and other road users.

No music could be played inside buses. Even a music system should not be kept inside buses, as it violates provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. Mr. Doddamani told the owners to compulsorily install CCTV cameras inside buses, as mandated by the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Owners were apprised of complaints of drivers not halting buses at the designated bus stand at Karavali Junction, and instead picking up passengers on the roadside. He told the owners to ensure that drivers enter the bus stand at Karavali Junction to pick up and drop passengers for the smooth movement of other vehicles.

Mr. Doddamani told the owners that their crew members should compulsorily wear uniforms while on duty, should not drive recklessly, should not use mobile phones while driving, and should not be under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.