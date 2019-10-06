Udupi traders get deadline

A meeting of traders, officers of the Udupi corporation and the Environment Department, chaired by the MLA, Raghupati Bhat, discussed various issues related to the ban on plastic items here on Saturday.
The meeting decided to give a month’s time to the traders to exhaust their stock of packing plastic above 50 microns.
The ban on the packing plastic will come into effect immediately after a month. The ban on plastic carry bags and other banned plastic items was already being fully enforced in the city, Mr. Bhat said.
