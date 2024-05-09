Udupi tops in class 10 examination, Dakshina Kannada bags second rank

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts remarkably improved their performance in the class 10 examination-1 conducted by the Karnataka School Education and Assessment Board (KSEAB) this year by securing first and second ranks, respectively, in the State.

If Udupi district improved its rank to the top from 14 in 2023, Dakshina Kannada made it to second position from 17th rank last year.

Udupi district recorded 94% passes and Dakshina Kannada registered 92.12% passes.

Of 14,018 students who appeared for the examination in Udupi district, 13,246 students passed. In Dakshina Kannada, 27,360 students of 29,701 students who wrote the examination passed.

Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts recorded a pass percentage of 89.49 and 89.52, respectively, last year.

Second topper

Chinmay G.K. of Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara English Medium High School in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada scored 624 marks. He is among the seven students who have come second in the State.

Headmistress of the school Hemalatha M.R. said that Mr. Chinmay was an obedient student. “He availed no tuition and emerged one among second toppers only through self-study,” she said.

His parents – Ganesh Ramachandra Bhat and Malini Hegde – are teachers. Mr. Bhat teaches at Government Pre University College in Belthangady and Ms. Hegde teaches in a high school, she said.

Mr. Chinmay was our student for the past 12 years, Ms. Hemalatha said adding that the school is proud over the achievement of the boy.

Third topper

Sahana N. of Jnanasudha English Medium High School, Kukkundoor, Karkala, scored 623 marks. She is the daughter of Shankar Naik N. and Prabha Kumari N.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLA of Kaup, in a statement, congratulated teachers and students of Udupi district for improving their rank to first.

He asked those students who failed not to get disappointed and face the supplementary examination boldly.

PU examination

Dakshina Kannada emerged first in the State followed by Udupi district in the pre-university examination this year.

Dakshnina Kannada’s pass percentage was 97.37 followed by Udupi with 96.8.

