Udupi too to develop App for legal transit of cattle

Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati on Wednesday directed the Regional Transport Officer and the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry to develop an App for legal and safe transportation of cattle in Udupi district on the lines of the Livestock Logistic Control App developed by the Dakshina Kannada administration.

She was chairing a meeting of the animal rights protection organisation at the District Offices Complex, here.

Ms. Korlapati said that once animals were transported after being registered in the App, the registration number of the vehicle transporting the cattle and the details of those transporting cattle would be available. This would make it easy to identify who was transporting cattle legally and who was doing it illegally.

Superintendent of Police Nisha James said that even in the case of illegal transportation of cattle, most of the cattle transported were stray ones. The police were planning to take action against owners who allowed their cattle to stray onto the streets, she said.

Ms. Korlapati said that a circular would be issued to gram panchayats to take action to protect stray cattle. The meeting was informed that the number of registered cow protection shelters was fewer and this was creating problems in maintenance of cattle.

Ms. Korlapati said that the cow protection shelters run by private persons or organisations should be compulsorily registered. Information should be collected on cow protection shelters in the district. Identity cards should be given to the staff of such cow protection shelters, she said.

She directed the officers to open a temporary night shelter in every taluk to protect cattle and dogs and other animals injured in accidents. Awareness programmes on protection of animals should be conducted in select schools by the end of December this year. Water and grain should be kept on school buildings or compound walls for birds, she said.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Sarvottam Udupa said that the district required 145 veterinarians, but there were only 36 available. As many as 3,325 dogs had been vaccinated. Three cases of cow slaughter and 11 cases of illegal transportation of cows had been registered in the district in this year, he said.

The issue of wild animals destroying crops in Kudi village and stray dog problem in the Malpe Fisheries Harbour too figured in the meeting.