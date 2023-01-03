ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi to host All India Inter-University Men’s Volleyball Championship from Jan. 4

January 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

As many as 16 teams from four zones, 250 sports personnel, 40 coaches, 50 team managers and referees would attend the five-day event

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University and Poornaprajna College have jointly organised a five-day All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men from January 4 to January 8 in Udupi.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlod will inaugurate the event at 10.30 a.m. at the PPC campus on Wednesday, said Poornaprajna Institute of Management Governing Council Secretary G.S. Chandrashekar.

As many as 16 teams from four zones, 250 sports personnel, 40 coaches, 50 team managers and referees would attend the five-day event. Dr. Chandrashekar said the winning team would represent India at the World Championship. The organisers have arranged well equipped free boarding and lodging for sports personnel, team managers and referees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before the formal inauguration, Admar Mutt Senior Seer Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swamiji and Junior Seer Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji, President and Vice President of the Sri Udupi Admar Mutt Education Council respectively that manages the PPC, would launch the event at 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Association of Indian Universities Joint Secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon, district in-charge Minister S. Angara, Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, PPC Principal A. Raghavendra and others would be present.

The organisers have planned a special programme, “Prajna Gaurava” to felicitate National and International achievers in the sports field at 5.30 p.m. on January 7. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Sports and Youth Services Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara and others would attend the valedictory at 7 p.m. on January 8, Dr. Chandrashekara said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US