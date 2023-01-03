Udupi to host All India Inter-University Men’s Volleyball Championship from Jan. 4

January 03, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University and Poornaprajna College have jointly organised a five-day All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men from January 4 to January 8 in Udupi.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlod will inaugurate the event at 10.30 a.m. at the PPC campus on Wednesday, said Poornaprajna Institute of Management Governing Council Secretary G.S. Chandrashekar.

As many as 16 teams from four zones, 250 sports personnel, 40 coaches, 50 team managers and referees would attend the five-day event. Dr. Chandrashekar said the winning team would represent India at the World Championship. The organisers have arranged well equipped free boarding and lodging for sports personnel, team managers and referees.

Before the formal inauguration, Admar Mutt Senior Seer Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swamiji and Junior Seer Sri Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji, President and Vice President of the Sri Udupi Admar Mutt Education Council respectively that manages the PPC, would launch the event at 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Association of Indian Universities Joint Secretary Baljit Singh Sekhon, district in-charge Minister S. Angara, Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, PPC Principal A. Raghavendra and others would be present.

The organisers have planned a special programme, “Prajna Gaurava” to felicitate National and International achievers in the sports field at 5.30 p.m. on January 7. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Sports and Youth Services Minister K.C. Narayana Gowda, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj, Karnataka Bank Managing Director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara and others would attend the valedictory at 7 p.m. on January 8, Dr. Chandrashekara said.