Udupi to celebrate Janmashtami today, Vitla Pindi tomorrow

A group of cooks preparing Chakkuli at Udupi Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt for Janmashtami celebrations on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Children participating in the Sri Krishna Vesha competition organised by the Kalkura Foundation as part of Janmashtami celebrations at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Sri Krishna and Balarama in full decoration at Sri Krishna Balarama Mandir (ISKCON) at PVS Kalakunja in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

As many as 15 wooden gopuras erected at different places on Car Street

The temple city of Udupi is all set to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Friday and Vitla Pindi on Saturday.

In all, 15 wooden gopuras have been erected at different places on Car Street there. As the festivities culminate with Vitla Pindi, this signature event of Gopalakas breaking the pots of curds is the most awaited one.

Sri Krishna Temple/Mutt, the centre of attraction of the festival, has been organising various programmes since August 14 as part of the festival. The programmes will go on till Sunday.

Huli Vesha is synonymous with the Janmashtami festival in Udupi. Several teams have geared up for Huli Vesha. A team of physically challenged persons is also taking part in Huli Vesha competitions this year.

As, in the last two years, the festivities were a low-key affair due to the pandemic, this year’s celebration will be a full-fledged one.

On Friday, the Udupi district administration will organise several events at Rajangana on the premises of Sri Krishna Mutt from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, janmashtami was celebrated in Mangaluru on Thursday.

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Radha Govinda Temple celebrated the festival at its new location in Kulai Kodikere. The celebrations will continue till Saturday.

ISKCON branch at PVS Kalakunja in the city celebrated Janmashtami on Thursday and the festivities will continue on Friday.

The Institute of Hotel Management and Tourism under Srinivas University celebrated the festival on the Pandeshwar campus.

Kalkura Foundation organised the 40th annual Sri Krishna Vesha competition and other competitions for Janmashtami on the premises of the Sri Manjunatha Temple in Kadri.

The competitions were conducted in 33 categories on nine stages. The main attraction, Sri Krishna Vesha, began in the afternoon. The cultural programmes went on till midnight.