Udupi temples asked to take preventive steps

MANGALURU

07 October 2020 18:55 IST

A large number of people are expected to visit them during Navarathri, Deepavali

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha on Wednesday directed officials managing temples in the district to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming festival season.

Chairing a meeting of administrators and other officers of temples in Udupi, Mr. Jagadeesha said that a large number of people were expected to visit temples during the Navarathri, Deepavali and other festivals in the coming days. Temple managements should ensure that COVID-19 guidelines were strictly followed while allowing people to participate in sevas and festivities.

Temple administrations should mark boxes at every 6 ft distance, provide hand washing/ sanitiser facility and ensure that visitors wear masks. They may take the help of the police to regulate crowd, if more people are visiting temples. While fairs, Brahmotsavas, Pavithrotsavas, etc., were temporarily banned, temples that could not stop these rituals may hold them inside the premises with the participation of only the required staff, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, managements should thoroughly sanitise temple premises and surrounding areas every time after any programme, during the night and the day. They also should display publicity material on COVID-19 awareness and make public announcements at repeated intervals. Temples that were already conducting Anna Santarpane (mass feeding) may continue to do it by adhering to the guidelines, though starting such a programme afresh was not encouraged, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Temple managements should also ensure owners and staff of shops and establishments around the temples wear face masks and ensure social distancing. Assistant Commissioners, Tahsildars and police officers should visit temples in their jurisdiction at regular intervals to ensure that guidelines are being followed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Muzrai Tahsildar Sudhakar and others were present.