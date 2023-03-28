Udupi Sveep Committee targets to enhance voter turnout by 10% more than 2018 Assembly poll figures

March 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

The district Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (Sveep) Committee is undertaking several initiatives to create awareness about the importance of voting to ensure the voter turnout will be 10% more than the 2018 Assembly elections, said Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO H. Prasanna.

Mr. Prasanna, who is also the District Sveep Committee president, was interacting with members of Voter Awareness Committee members in virtual mode, on Tuesday. The CEO said Voter Awareness Committees were set up in the district as per the directions of the Election Commission of India to encourage electors to visit polling booths and participate in the election process. The district recorded about 79% voter turnout in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Stating that including names in the electoral rolls was an ongoing process, Mr. Prasanna noted that people who were left out of the rolls, could get their names enrolled till the last date of filing of nomination papers by candidates.

Committee members were required to educate people about verifying electoral rolls to ensure their names were in the rolls and to ensure those who were left out could enroll their names. Names inclusion could be done through the mobile app too.

Booth awareness committee members could ensure enhanced turnout by carrying out awareness campaigns at booth levels, he said.

Horticulture Officer Shantha, who provided the training, said the ECI has provided the option to verify names in the electoral roll through its voter helpline app.

Whoever, aged above 18, has not registered in the rolls, may register their names in the rolls. Registered voters too may get their details updated, including name, address etc. Even in the absence of electoral photo identity card, a voter can cast his or her vote by presenting any one of the 15 listed identity proofs, she said.

Master trainer Ashok Kamath, officials from different departments, teachers and representatives from different organisations were present.