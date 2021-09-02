Udupi students to be involved in prevention awareness campaign

In addition to learning in classrooms, students will be involved in COVID-19 prevention awareness campaign, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao on Wednesday.

During his visits to schools and PU colleges on the first day when classes started for standards 9 and 10 and II PU, Mr. Rao urged teachers to take up COVID-19 awareness sessions in addition to academic activities. This will make not only students but even their parents and other family members follow appropriate behaviour.

Lauded

Lauding the effort of the health workers in 100% vaccination of teachers in government schools and 90% of those in aided schools, Mr. Rao asked the remaining teachers to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Offline classes have enabled students to interact with their teachers in person and learn in the company of their classmates, whom they missed for nearly two years, he said.

Mr. Rao then urged students to wear masks, maintain social distancing, practise hand hygiene and other precautions, while they are in schools/colleges. Students can freely discuss with teachers not just about academic issues but also clarify their concerns about COVID-19, he said.

Mr. Rao gave away textbooks to students to symbolically launch the process of textbook distribution.

As many as 9,391 Class IX students physically attended classes, while 10,521 Class X students attended classes. There were 2,902 students in II PU classes on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Pre University Department Maruti Rao and Deputy Director of Public Instruction N.H. Nagur accompanied Mr. Kurma Rao.