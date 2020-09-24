Udupi student sends masks to jawans,wins Defence Minister’s praise

MANGALURU

24 September 2020 18:45 IST

A Class 8 student, Ishita Achar, is thrilled to have received a letter from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the 300 two-layered cotton face masks she sent to Indian Army personnel a month ago by parcel.

“Initially, there was no acknowledgement from the Ministry. I thought that they were among the hundreds they receive. But, today, we received a personal letter from the Defence Minister appreciating my work,” said an excited Ishita Achar, a student of Madhava Kripa School of Udupi.

In the letter of September 16 addressed to Ishita Achar’s mother Nandita Achar, Mr. Rajnath Singh has said, “Thank you for preparing face masks for our Army personnel. I appreciate the sentiments of your daughter Ishita Achar towards our Jawans and her awareness of the safety measures during the COVID-19. I wish your daughter all the best for her future endeavours.”

Ishita Achar prepared these masks as part of a drive initiated by State Commissioner for Bharat Scouts and Guides and former Minister P.G.R. Sindhia asking Scouts and Guides to prepare face masks for Class 10 students writing the SSLC examination. “As there was enough stock of masks for Class 10 students, a family friend suggested sending the masks to the jawans,” Ishita Achar said.

As it was the first time that Ishita Achar was trying her hand at sewing, Ms. Nandita Achar, a home-maker, helped her daughter initially. “After mastering the skill, Ishita Achar stitched the masks for the Army personnel on her own,” Ms. Nandita Achar said.