Udupi student returns home from Ukraine to a warm welcome

Three more on their way back, while three are in bunkers in the crisis-hit country

Mrinal back with his family at Sampige Nagar near Udyavara in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A student from Udupi pursuing medical education in Ukraine returned home on Monday bringing much relief to his family members. He was among the seven from the district stranded in the crisis-hit country.

Mrinal (19), first year MBBS student at Ivano-Fran Kivsk National Medical University, Kahaimkiv Street-31, was given a warm welcome by his father Rajesh and mother Sandhya when he reached Sampige Nagar near Udyavara in Udupi at about 7 p.m.

His grandmother Vasanthi was too happy seeing her grandson back home.

Mrinal told presspersons that he and others had to walk 6 km in harsh winter after a bus that ferried a batch of students could not take them till the Romanian border — Siret.

Once they crossed the border at Siret, the Romanian Government’s gesture was more impressive, he said and added that all of them were given food and water free.

He said that Indian Embassy buses ferried them from the Romanian border to Bucharest airport. “I appreciate the Union Government for bearing the flight charges from Bucharest to Bengaluru via Delhi. I travelled from Bengaluru to Mangaluru on a bus,” he said.

Mrinal said that compared to Kharkiv and Kviv, the situation was not bad in Ivano. However, the airport, just five km away from his apartment in Ivano, was bombed on February 24. So the students decided to move to the Poland border. But as the border was already seeing a rush, they decided to go towards the Romanian border.

According to the Udupi district administration, three more students — Niyam Raghavendra, Nandini Arun and Ankitha Jagadish Poojary — are also on their way to India. The other three — Glenwill Fernandes, AniFed Ridly D’Souza and Rohan Dhananjay Bagli — are in bunkers in Ukraine.