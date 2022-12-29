ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi SP asks New Year revellers to end celebration by 1 a.m.

December 29, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Event organisers should depute volunteers, male and female security staff to ensure safety at the venue

The Hindu Bureau

The Superintendent of Police, Udupi, Akshay M. Hakay has asked the New Year revellers to wind up their celebration by 1 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Issuing guidelines for the celebration, he said that action will be taken against those consuming alcoholic beverages in open public places.

Organisers of New Year celebrations at hotels, pubs, restaurants and home stays should keep police in loop on the events planned. The sound level of loudspeakers should be within the decibel limits prescribed.

Event organisers should depute volunteers, male and female security staff to ensure safety at the venue. The organisers should make parking arrangements at their venues and no vehicles should be parked on public roads causing traffic problems and accidents.

The event organisers should take all precautionary measures and no nuisance is created to neighbours, especially to the patients admitted in hospitals and senior citizens and students studying in hostels and homes.

Mr. Hakay said that cases will be booked against drunk driving and rash driving under the influence of alcohol. No New Year functions will be allowed at bus stands, railway stations, beaches, roads, footpaths, and parks. Action will be taken against those who misbehave in public places under the influence of alcohol.

He said that additional police have been deployed to maintain law and order in Udupi district in view of New Year celebrations.

