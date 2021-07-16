Udupi Sode Mutt to raise natural forest on its 116 acres land in Kundapur

Mangaluru

16 July 2021 18:44 IST

The Udupi Sode Vadiraj Mutt has embarked upon a project to raise natural forest on its 116 acres of land at Hoovinakere village near Kundapura, the birthplace of Vadiraja Tirtha Swami.

Mutt seer Vishwavallabha Tirtha Swami felt the need to raise a massive natural forest for wild animals and birds on the land and plant saplings of sandalwood, teak, a variety of fruit-bearing trees, and medicinal plants.

A statement from the mutt here said the seer also wanted the land to be rich with groundwater and has directed digging of a 5-foot deep trench around the land besides digging several pits and a tank (Madaga) inside the property. This should facilitate rainwater harvesting in the region and increase in the groundwater level, the mutt said.

It said Akshay Shetty and Sushma Rao have left their job overseas and founded Hasiru Nadu NGO responding to the Atmanirbhar call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two would oversee developing the forest on the mutt land.

A formal programme to plant saplings on the land was held on Thursday where Vishwavallabha planted the first sapling followed by Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner K. Raju, and others. Mr. Shetty said the project was a pride for the taluk and people and was expected to create positive vibes in the region.

Mutt’s Diwan Padigaru Srinivas Tantry, officials from the Forest Department, and others were present.