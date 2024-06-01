Udupi Shipyard gets orders for construction of three more ASD Tugs for Ocean Sparkle

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of India’s leading shipyard, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and Ocean Sparkle Limited (OSL), an Adani Harbour Services Limited Company, on Friday, signed a contract for the construction of three Azimuthing Stern Drive Tugs of 70 T Bollard Pull Power for the latter.

UCSL CEO A. Harikumar and OSL MD and CEO Hiren Shah signed the agreement to this effect at Malpe in Udupi district. UCSL had earlier got constructed two 62 T bollard pull ASD tugs for OSL and delivered them before the contractual delivery dates. They were deployed by OSL at Paradeep and New Mangalore Ports, said a release from UCSL.

The new 70 Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs would be 33 mtr long, with 12.2 mtr Beam and Draft of 4.2 mtr. They would be propelled by two Main Engines of 1838 kW, Thrusters of 2.7 mtr Dia, Diesel Generators of 150 kW, Forward Towing Winch, Aft Winch, Deck Crane (3T) and External Fire Fighting System (FIFI-1 - 2800 Cu mtr per Hr). These tugs, designed by Robert Allan Limitedwould be built under Indian Flag and classed with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

UCSL had earlier signed contracts with Polestar Maritime Ltd. for the construction of 2 ASD tugs of 70 T Bollard Pull. The first vessel ‘Konna Star’ delivered ahead of contractual date was put into operation at Deendayal Port, Kandla. The second vessel series was under construction. Polestar has also placed a repeat order for construction of another 70 T Bollard Pull tug.

UCSL has made significant strides in a short span of time after a major revival since its takeover by CSL in September 2020. Its order book also includes six 3,800 Deadweight Dry Cargo Vessels for M/s. Wilson ASA, Norway.

CSL Chairman and Managing Director Madhu Nair said the Udupi Shipyard was happy to be chosen again as the preferred partner by Ocean Sparkle and Polestar Maritime.