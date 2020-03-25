Udupi sees near total shutdown

The lockdown announced by the State government was near total here on Tuesday.

The KSRTC inter-district and government city buses and private service and city buses were off the road here. As a result, the KSRTC bus stand, the service bus stand, the private city bus stand and the government city bus stand wore a deserted look. Even the autorickshaw and taxis did not operate.

All shops and business establishments barring essential services were closed in the city. Car Street, where the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple and the Ashta Mutts are located, too wore a deserted look.The only exception was the Malpe Fisheries Habour, where activities were on.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, visited some business establishments and vegetable shops to see if the restrictions imposed by the government were being properly observed.

At a mall on Mosque Road, whose grocery and vegetable division was open, Mr. Jagadeesha saw the arrangements made for maintaining distance between the customers and went inside and checked the price of various vegetables. He told the manager of the mall to follow the directions of the government.

But at another mall near Jodu Katte, whose grocery and vegetable wing was open, Mr. Jagadeesha was angry at the air-conditioning functioning there, which was a violation of the administration’s direction.

He also took the manager of the mall to task for charging more price for the vegetables. He directed Udupi tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar to take necessary action.

Mr. Jagadeesha also visited a couple of vegetable shops near Kalpana Theatre and asked the shop-owners to maintain a six-feet gap between themselves and the customers and to take necessary safety measures.

Vishnuvardhana, Superintendent of Police, Kumar Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police, were present.