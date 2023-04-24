ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi schoolgirl gets a chance to speak in front of President

April 24, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - MANGALURU

Avantika V. Rao, a Class IX student of Anandathirtha Vidyalaya, Pajaka, Udupi district bagged the prize in the Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2019-20

The Hindu Bureau

Avantika V. Rao, of Anandathirtha Vidyalaya, Pajaka, Udupi, speaking in front of the President in Delhi on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Avantika V. Rao, a Class IX student of Anandathirtha Vidyalaya, Pajaka, Udupi district, who had bagged first prize in an essay competition, got a rare opportunity to speak in front of President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi recently.

She bagged the prize in the Tata Building India School Essay Competition 2019-20. The competition was to instil a sense of pride and spirit of nation building among the youth. Many students from across the country had participated in this competition and 29, including Ms. Rao, emerged as winners, according to the school.

The winners of Tata Building India School Essay Competition with President Droupadi Murmu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All the winners were taken to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 17, 2023. Of them, in addition to Ms. Rao, another student Kushi Prajapathi from Nagaur, Rajasthan, got the opportunity to speak in front of the President.

During her three-minute speech, Ms. Rao stressed on ‘Clean India’ and how each person should take the responsibility to achieve it. Recycling of waste will set things in the right direction, she said.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan release on that day said that the President congratulated the winners of the essay competition. She said that during the ‘Amrit Kaal’, the topic of the essay competition ‘Five things I will do to build a great India’ was quite relevant.

Ms. Murmu expressed confidence that when India celebrates 100 years of independence, the contribution of these young minds would be for the betterment of the country as a whole. The President urged children to dream big and try hard to realise their dreams.

It said that Ms. Murmu praised the organisers for providing a platform for young minds to showcase their ideas in writing on a specific topic of national importance or on social issues.

The photos of Ms. Rao speaking and a group photo of students with Ms. Murmu were uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the President on that day.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

