Udupi resident loses ₹93,000 to fake SMS

Responding to an SMS asking for updating KYC, a 34-year-old resident of Parkala in Udupi lost a total of ₹93,800 from his two bank accounts on Sunday.

According to Udupi police, Subrahmanya Krishna Naika received an SMS from an unknown number on Sunday morning asking him to update KYC by opening the link mentioned in the SMS. Believing it as an SMS by the bank, Naika opened the embedded link and also mentioned in it the OTP he had received.

Soon after, ₹81,001 was deducted from Naika’s account in State Bank of India’s branch in Eshwarnagar of Udupi. An amount of ₹12,803 was later deducted from his another account maintained by SBI Parkala branch.

A case has been registered by Udupi’s Cyber Crime Economic and Narcotic Crime police station for offences punishable under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act.

Seized

The Bydoor police of Udupi district on Saturda arrested Mohammed Ghouse Gawai, 37, of Bhatkal and seized 150 kg of beef that was being illegally transported to Bhatkal in a car.

Sub Inspector B.S. Niranjan Gowda and his staff were checking vehicles at the Yedtare village. Seeing the car approaching the checkpost, police personnel indicated the vehicle to stop. As Gawai, who was driving the car, stopped the vehicle, the person sitting next to him ran away.

The police said Gawai did not have documents authorizing him to transport beef.

The Byndoor police book Gawai for offences punishable under Sections 379 and 429 of Indian Penal Code and under Sections 4 and 12 of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act.