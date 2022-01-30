‘Udupi Regional Transport Office facing staff crunch’

MANGALURU

30 January 2022

As many as 22 of the 36 sanctioned posts lying vacant

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Udupi is facing an acute shortage of staff with 22 of the 36 sanctioned posts lying vacant, according to the Udupi Regional Transport Officer J.P. Gangadhar.

At a meet-the-press programme at Udupi Press Club on Saturday, he said that notwithstanding the shortage of staff, the RTO collected revenue of ₹93.55 crore from April to December in 2021 as against the revenue target of ₹120 crore for 2021–22. It had met 91.95% of the revenue target fixed for 2020–21 by collecting ₹128.77 crore, he said. All the four Group D posts were lying vacant in the office, he said.

The RTO said that an Assistant RTO’s post and two posts of senior motor vehicle inspector were lying vacant.

Of the five posts of motor vehicle inspector, four were filled. The post of finance superintendent was also lying vacant.

Of the six posts of first division assistant, only two were filled. Of the eight posts of second division assistants, only two had been filled, he said.