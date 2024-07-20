Udupi recorded 1,440 mm rainfall in the last 20 days, says DC

Udupi district received 1,440 mm of rainfall in the period between July 1 and July 20, which is 60% more than the usual 847 mm of rainfall, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari in Udupi on July 20, Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, Ms. Vidyakumari said as many as five rain-related deaths were reported since May. Three persons died following lightning, while one died following a landslip in Byndoor. One person was swept away in the stream recently and his body was found on Saturday. Compensation of ₹5 lakh was given to the kin of the deceased, she said.

The Udupi DC said as many as 522 houses had partial damage, while nine were severely damaged. As many as 48 cow sheds were damaged in the period. Compensation for the damage was given following NDRF guidelines. As much as 712 km of rural road was damaged. Nearly 1,500 hectares of paddy field were flooded and the extent of damage will be known only after water recedes, she said.

The electricity line of 57 km was also damaged. Similarly, 3,034 electric poles and 20 transformers that were damaged were replaced quickly by MESCOM. The Forest Department removed 535 trees that were in precarious position and it included 146 that had fallen on the road, she said.

With instances of sea erosion in places Nadipatna, Malpe, Kaup, and Moode, stones were placed and other erosion mitigation measures were taken. The intensity of the rain has lessened in the district in the last two days, Ms. Vidyakumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.