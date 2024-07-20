ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi recorded 1,440 mm rainfall in the last 20 days, says DC

Updated - July 20, 2024 11:49 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 11:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy commissioner of Udupi K. Vidyakumari inspecting sea erosion places at Gujjarabettu in Udupi on Saturday, July 20. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Udupi district received 1,440 mm of rainfall in the period between July 1 and July 20, which is 60% more than the usual 847 mm of rainfall, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari in Udupi on July 20, Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters, Ms. Vidyakumari said as many as five rain-related deaths were reported since May. Three persons died following lightning, while one died following a landslip in Byndoor. One person was swept away in the stream recently and his body was found on Saturday. Compensation of ₹5 lakh was given to the kin of the deceased, she said.

The Udupi DC said as many as 522 houses had partial damage, while nine were severely damaged. As many as 48 cow sheds were damaged in the period. Compensation for the damage was given following NDRF guidelines. As much as 712 km of rural road was damaged. Nearly 1,500 hectares of paddy field were flooded and the extent of damage will be known only after water recedes, she said.

The electricity line of 57 km was also damaged. Similarly, 3,034 electric poles and 20 transformers that were damaged were replaced quickly by MESCOM. The Forest Department removed 535 trees that were in precarious position and it included 146 that had fallen on the road, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With instances of sea erosion in places Nadipatna, Malpe, Kaup, and Moode, stones were placed and other erosion mitigation measures were taken. The intensity of the rain has lessened in the district in the last two days, Ms. Vidyakumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US