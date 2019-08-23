Udupi ready for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

The stage is set for Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Sri Krishna Leelotsava (popularly known as ‘Vittal Pindi’) celebrations here on Friday and Saturday.

The Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple is the centre of attraction for both these popular festivals. About 800 years ago, Sri Madhwacharya, exponent of Dwaita philosophy, installed a Krishna idol here. The temple has been decorated for the festivals.

The ‘Muddu Krishna’ competition, where children dress like Balakrishna, is one of the major attractions. It will be held in three categories: upto three years Muddu Krishna competition; from three to five years Balakrishna competition, and five to eight years Kishore Krishna competition.

About 1.25 lakh “chakkulis” and about 1.5 laddus of six varieties has been prepared at the temple. Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt will participate in the ritual of ‘arghya pradhana’ at 12.12 a.m. on Friday. The carrying of the clay idol of Krishna in the golden chariot around Car Street is the major attraction of Vittal Pindi festival and it will be held at 3 p.m.

Wooden ‘gopuras’ have been erected at different places on the street, below which the chariot will move.

Earthen pots containing milk and milk products would be hung from these ‘gopuras.’

People dressed in folk costumes try to break these pots with sticks and this is known as ‘mosaru kudike.’

After the golden chariot reaches the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, the idol is removed and immersed in the Madhwa Sarovara.

Devotees will have meals during the ‘Anna Santharpane’ at Rajangana from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will also be dance performances by various ‘Huli Vesha’ groups.