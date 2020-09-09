Udupi ready for Janmashtami today

MANGALURU

09 September 2020 19:36 IST

As the temple town Udupi is celebrating Krishna Janmashtami on Thursday and Krishna Leelotsava (Vitla Pindi) on Friday, entry for the general public on Car Street will be restricted on Friday afternoon during the Vitla Pindi celebrations as per the directions of the district administration.

A communiqué from the Paryaya Admar Mutt said that the Krishna Leelotsava would be celebrated between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Krishna Temple/Mutt and surroundings, including the Car Street.

However, the general public are not advised to participate in the programme due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation as per the direction of the district administration. Car Street would remain closed for the general public from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., it said.

However, the public may have a glimpse of Lord Krishna through the Kanakana Kindi from 5.30 p.m., it said.

Meanwhile, elaborate preparations are on at the Krishna Temple/Mutt to celebrate the Janmashtami and Vitla Pindi in a traditional manner. Scaffoldings are being erected to celebrate Mosaru Kudike on Friday. Meanwhile, cooks from the Paryaya Admar Mutt are busy preparing Laddus and Chakkulis (over one lakh each) for distribution among visiting devotees.

Paryaya Admar Mutt Junior Seer Eshapriya Tirtha Swamiji in a video message urged the general public to indulge in special reverence of Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami and Leelotasava celebrations even though everyone should think of the Lord always. The Lord appeared on Earth to punish the bad and protect the good, the swamiji said. Submitting to the will of the Almighty keeping aside one’s ego would help protect everyone, he added.