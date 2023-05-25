HamberMenu
Udupi Putthige mutt performs Akki Muhurtha in preparation for paryaya in 2024

May 25, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Putthige mutt in Udupi performed Akki Muhurtha, the second of the four preliminaries before the paryaya festival in 2024, in Udupi on May 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Putthige mutt in Udupi performed the Akki Muhurtha, the second of the four preliminaries before the paryaya (handover of responsibilities of daily rituals of Krishna temple) in 2024, in Udupi on May 25.

Akki Muhurtha marks the collection of rice from devotees for mass feeding at the 800-year-old Sri Krishna mutt-cum-temple established by Sri Madhwacharya, exponent of Dwaita philosophy.

The biennial paryaya marks the transfer of responsibilities of managing the mutt-cum-temple, and exclusive right to worship lord Krishna, from one mutt to another, among the ashta (eight) mutts in Udupi.

Two more preliminaries – the Kattige and Bhattha Muhurthas — are to be performed.

The first preliminary, the ‘Baale Muhurtha’ was performed on December 2, 2022. It marked the planting of plantain saplings in the backyard of Putthige mutt to ensure plentiful supply of plantain leaves, which are used for anna dana (mass feeding) at the Sri Krishna mutt.

Putthige mutt seer Sugunendra Tirtha will ascend the paryaya peetha, or the Sarvajna peetha, for the fourth time, on January 18, 2024. His earlier tenures were from 1976-78, 1992-94 and 2008-10.

According to the seer, his focus will be on spreading the knowledge of Bhagavad Gita, readying a golden chariot (Partha Sarathi Ratha), and constructing a guest house with 100 rooms in Udupi.

His ‘Pura Pravesha’ will be held on January 3, 2024 after his return from a pilgrimage, the seer said.

