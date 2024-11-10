ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi police to handover Sunday’s lock up death case to CID

Published - November 10, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Western Range in-charge Inspector General of Police Anupam Agrawal and Udupi district Superintendent of Police K. Arun at Brahmavara taluk hospital on November 10 | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Udupi district police will hand over a case involving the death of a man in the Brahmavara police custody on Sunday to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as per the laid down procedure.

One Biju Mohan, 45, a native of Kollam, was taken into police custody on Saturday evening after a woman from Cherkadi village complained of sexual harassment. The accused Biju Mohan however was found in an injured condition on early Sunday morning and was declared brought dead at the Brahmavara government hospital.

Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun in a statement said the on-duty constable saw the accused in a sitting posture holding his head to the lock up wall. The station in-charge was informed immediately and the accused was taken to the hospital.

Giving the background, Mr. Arun said the Brahmavara police received a telephone call at around 7.45 p.m. on November 9, informing about harassment to a woman and her children by an unknown man in Cherkadi village. Police immediately rushed to the village and brought the man to the station. The victim also arrived at the station to file a complaint. Police registered a case of harassment.

On Sunday, November 10 in-charge Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Anupam Agrawal visited Brahmavara along with Mr. Arun. He said the case would be handed over to the CID. Once family members of Biju Mohan arrive, a suitable case will be registered by the police. A clear picture of the cause of death will be known once the postmortem report is made available, Mr. Agrawal said.

