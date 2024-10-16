ADVERTISEMENT

Udupi police take two more illegal immigrants into custody

Published - October 16, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing their investigation into the presence of seven illegal Bangaldeshi immigrants in Udupi, the Udupi police on Wednesday took two more illegal immigrants to their custody from Karkala.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said that the police was looking into the two persons and the arrest would be carried out. The police did ‘mazahar’ at two places connected with illegal immigrants on Wednesday, he added.

On October 10, the Mangaluru police arrested Mohammed Manik, 26, a Bangladeshi, at Mangaluru International Airport on the charge of using a fake passport to fly to Dubai. Then Udupi police then searched and arrested seven others who stayed with Manik in Udupi and recovered fake Aadhaar cards from them. The police said these seven illegal immigrants worked as construction labourers and have not been registered with the Labour Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US