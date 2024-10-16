GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi police take two more illegal immigrants into custody

Published - October 16, 2024 10:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing their investigation into the presence of seven illegal Bangaldeshi immigrants in Udupi, the Udupi police on Wednesday took two more illegal immigrants to their custody from Karkala.

In a statement, Udupi Superintendent of Police K. Arun said that the police was looking into the two persons and the arrest would be carried out. The police did ‘mazahar’ at two places connected with illegal immigrants on Wednesday, he added.

On October 10, the Mangaluru police arrested Mohammed Manik, 26, a Bangladeshi, at Mangaluru International Airport on the charge of using a fake passport to fly to Dubai. Then Udupi police then searched and arrested seven others who stayed with Manik in Udupi and recovered fake Aadhaar cards from them. The police said these seven illegal immigrants worked as construction labourers and have not been registered with the Labour Department.

